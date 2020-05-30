7 WALTON WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Immaculate town homes at great location with excellent schools. Close to stores, restaurants medical centers, bus service and all major travel routes. Features include: 2 master bedroom suites with two full bathroom and carpet at upper level; additional room in the level could be used as additional bedroom or office. 3.5 Bathroom located each level, hardwood floors; granite counter top in kitchen. Sunken LR w/sliders to double deck; fully finished walk out basement with with family room, laundry room. Much storage space. Ready for immediate occupancy.