Mays Chapel, MD
7 WALTON WAY
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:00 PM

7 WALTON WAY

7 Walton Way · (301) 972-5588
Mays Chapel
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Location

7 Walton Way, Mays Chapel, MD 21093
Mays Chapel

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Immaculate town homes at great location with excellent schools. Close to stores, restaurants medical centers, bus service and all major travel routes. Features include: 2 master bedroom suites with two full bathroom and carpet at upper level; additional room in the level could be used as additional bedroom or office. 3.5 Bathroom located each level, hardwood floors; granite counter top in kitchen. Sunken LR w/sliders to double deck; fully finished walk out basement with with family room, laundry room. Much storage space. Ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 WALTON WAY have any available units?
7 WALTON WAY has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 WALTON WAY have?
Some of 7 WALTON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 WALTON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7 WALTON WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 WALTON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7 WALTON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mays Chapel.
Does 7 WALTON WAY offer parking?
No, 7 WALTON WAY does not offer parking.
Does 7 WALTON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 WALTON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 WALTON WAY have a pool?
No, 7 WALTON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7 WALTON WAY have accessible units?
No, 7 WALTON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7 WALTON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 WALTON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 WALTON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 WALTON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
