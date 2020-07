Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Immediate availability! This super clean ground floor condo has like- new carpet throughout, two spacious bedrooms, Master BR w/ full bath and large walk-in closet, Kitchen w/ updated appliances, breakfast bar and separate dining area as well as updated flooring. Laundry room in unit, This unit has a patio walkout right to the parking lot!! Sought after community and great commuter area! A true must see!