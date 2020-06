12236 ROUNDWOOD RD #710

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator game room on-site laundry parking pool

LUXURY 7TH FLOOR CONDO IN SECURE,ELEVATOR BUILDING WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN! SPECTACULAR VIEW, LOADED WITH UPGRADES: HARDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDING, MARBLE GAS FIREPLACE, GOURMET KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS , CHERRY CABINETS, & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. MASTER BATH HAS DUAL CORIAN SINK VANITY TOP. THE UNIT HAS BOTH BATHTUB & SEPARATE SHOWER. RETRACTABLE SCREEN DOOR TO COVERED BALCONY, DIMMERS & CUSTOM WINDOW TREATMENTS. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER, ADDITIONAL PRIVATE STORAGE ROOM IN HALLWAY , MEETING /GAME ROOM. COMMUNITY POOL MEMBERSHIP AVAILABLE. LUXURY ELEVATOR BUILDING WITH EZ WALK TO GROCERY & RESTAURANTS, CLOSE TO I83 & I695. ( MAXIMUM 2 OCCUPANTS, NO PETS, NO SMOKERS) *call listing agent for application and lease details