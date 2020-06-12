/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
124 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Maryland City, MD
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
15 Units Available
Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1109 sqft
Conveniently located between Washington D.C. and Baltimore for easy commuting. Complex features pool, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court and communal media room. All homes have in-unit laundry and individual direct access garages.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Maryland City
11 Units Available
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to Brockbridge shopping center and popular local dining options. Complex features an Olympic-size swimming pool, multiple manicured courtyards and playground for kids. All units have private balconies and walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Maryland City
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Maryland City
78 Units Available
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
15 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1127 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3503 IVY BANK LN
3503 Ivy Bank Place, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Wow!! 2 Car garage townhouse. Master suite w/vaulted ceilings, luxury soaking tub, separateshower, dual sinks. Eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, Minutes to commuter routes/rail, Ft.Meade, NSA, shopping, and more! Community pools, tennis.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3264 Nile Ln
3264 Nile Lane, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1888 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 22, 2020. Spacious 2 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse in The Russett. Kitchen has hardwood floors, breakfast bar, pantry and all appliances. Two spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs! Finished basement with walk out via sliding door.
Results within 5 miles of Maryland City
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
Laurel Lakes
8 Units Available
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
14 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1014 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
34 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1271 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Odenton
18 Units Available
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Kings Contrivance
17 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Odenton
12 Units Available
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1186 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
28 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
North Laurel
6 Units Available
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1165 sqft
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
12 Units Available
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
35 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1351 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
28 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1194 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Kings Contrivance
11 Units Available
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1040 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
12 Units Available
The Elms at Stoney Run Village
7581 Stoney Run Dr, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
1275 sqft
Near I-95 and I-195. Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchen. Loft ceilings, patio or balcony and personal garages. Amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1209 sqft
Close to 95, equipped with Nest technology, and conveniently located between Montgomery, Howard, and Prince Georges Counties, Modera WestSide is the perfect home for DC and Maryland commuters!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
53 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
Recently renovated property with convenient Baltimore access via I-95 and Hwy 175. Residences include balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Desirable community features include a pool, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Kings Contrivance
14 Units Available
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1017 sqft
Convenient to Columbia between Washington and Baltimore, this apartment home community boasts a 24-hour gym, a pool and fitness trails. Interior features include intrusion alarms, wood-burning fireplaces and in-home laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Kings Contrivance
6 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
