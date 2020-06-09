8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub volleyball court

Prospective Tenant house sale fell thru!! Back on the market and this is a second for those who are interested in this lovely home! Russett townhouse is a well appointed and beautifully kept 3 bdrm 2.5 bath and a 1 car garage. Spacious kitchen with updated flooring and countertops. Wood floors in foyer, 1st staircase living room and dining room. Master suite with a spa bath, skylite and separate shower. Russett offers amenities like walking trails, swimming pools, library, volleyball pits, tot lots and more! This location is a commuters dream, it sits right at BWPkwy and Rt 198, minutes from Ft Meade, NSA, NASA, DC & Baltimore. Convenient to shopping, dining and so much more!! This is an awesome place to call home while you need a rental.