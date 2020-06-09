8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR

Amenities
Prospective Tenant house sale fell thru!! Back on the market and this is a second for those who are interested in this lovely home! Russett townhouse is a well appointed and beautifully kept 3 bdrm 2.5 bath and a 1 car garage. Spacious kitchen with updated flooring and countertops. Wood floors in foyer, 1st staircase living room and dining room. Master suite with a spa bath, skylite and separate shower. Russett offers amenities like walking trails, swimming pools, library, volleyball pits, tot lots and more! This location is a commuters dream, it sits right at BWPkwy and Rt 198, minutes from Ft Meade, NSA, NASA, DC & Baltimore. Convenient to shopping, dining and so much more!! This is an awesome place to call home while you need a rental.