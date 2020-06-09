All apartments in Maryland City
8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR

8413 Woodland Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8413 Woodland Manor Drive, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Prospective Tenant house sale fell thru!! Back on the market and this is a second for those who are interested in this lovely home! Russett townhouse is a well appointed and beautifully kept 3 bdrm 2.5 bath and a 1 car garage. Spacious kitchen with updated flooring and countertops. Wood floors in foyer, 1st staircase living room and dining room. Master suite with a spa bath, skylite and separate shower. Russett offers amenities like walking trails, swimming pools, library, volleyball pits, tot lots and more! This location is a commuters dream, it sits right at BWPkwy and Rt 198, minutes from Ft Meade, NSA, NASA, DC & Baltimore. Convenient to shopping, dining and so much more!! This is an awesome place to call home while you need a rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR have any available units?
8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR have?
Some of 8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR currently offering any rent specials?
8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR pet-friendly?
No, 8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland City.
Does 8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR offer parking?
Yes, 8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR offers parking.
Does 8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR have a pool?
Yes, 8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR has a pool.
Does 8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR have accessible units?
No, 8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8413 WOODLAND MANOR DR does not have units with air conditioning.
