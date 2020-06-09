All apartments in Maryland City
8149 Shoal Creek Drive
Last updated September 19 2019 at 4:53 PM

8149 Shoal Creek Drive

8149 Shoal Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8149 Shoal Creek Drive, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please click here to apply Immaculate 3-level Garage Town home on a peaceful street located in the Russett Community. Freshly-painted throughout. Master suite w/vaulted ceiling; master bath w/double vanity, soaking tub & separate shower. Gleaming hardwood flooring on the main floor with eat-in kitchen featuring granite counter top, gas range, and deck access. The deck has stairs leading to a large fenced in back yard. Open Living & Dining Room w/natural light. Family room w/gas FP and walkout to fenced yard. Small dog under 20lbs welcome! walking distance to jogging trails and swimming pool. Within minutes to Fort Meade, I-295, and I-95 corridors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8149 Shoal Creek Drive have any available units?
8149 Shoal Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 8149 Shoal Creek Drive have?
Some of 8149 Shoal Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8149 Shoal Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8149 Shoal Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8149 Shoal Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8149 Shoal Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8149 Shoal Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8149 Shoal Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 8149 Shoal Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8149 Shoal Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8149 Shoal Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8149 Shoal Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 8149 Shoal Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 8149 Shoal Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8149 Shoal Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8149 Shoal Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8149 Shoal Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8149 Shoal Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.
