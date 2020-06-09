8149 Shoal Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Please click here to apply Immaculate 3-level Garage Town home on a peaceful street located in the Russett Community. Freshly-painted throughout. Master suite w/vaulted ceiling; master bath w/double vanity, soaking tub & separate shower. Gleaming hardwood flooring on the main floor with eat-in kitchen featuring granite counter top, gas range, and deck access. The deck has stairs leading to a large fenced in back yard. Open Living & Dining Room w/natural light. Family room w/gas FP and walkout to fenced yard. Small dog under 20lbs welcome! walking distance to jogging trails and swimming pool. Within minutes to Fort Meade, I-295, and I-95 corridors.