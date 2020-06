Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful 1bd/1ba unit owner shared townhome nestled in Russett Community. The unit features access to lower level patio, kitchenette with full size refrigerator, and separate interior entrance. Unit is partially furnished. All Utilities Included. Amenities include access to the community pool, basketball, volleyball, and community center. Washer and dryer not included in rental and kitchen is shared with owner. Call today! Appointments only.