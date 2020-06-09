All apartments in Maryland City
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE

8113 Shoal Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8113 Shoal Creek Dr, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, 2 half bath townhome with one car garage. Stunning remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and ceramic tile flooring. Hardwood flooring on stair cases, in living room, dining room, all bedrooms and upper bedroom hallway. Large family room on lower level with door leading to back yard. Enjoy the deck off kitchen. 3 sided fireplace between living and dining room. Front of townhome faces trees. Great location to NSA< Ft Meade, Baltimore and Washington DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland City.
Does 8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
