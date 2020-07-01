3639 DUCKHORN WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Absolutely Brand New Home available for rent! Be the first one to live in this beautiful home! Over 2,000 Sq ft with top of line upgrades throughout. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full and 2 Half Bathrooms, recreation room, one car garage and much more. Main level consists of open floor plan with huge Gourmet Kitchen, Granite Countertops,Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Cooking, Expansive Center Island, and Recessed Lighting. Kitchen leads to large deck which backs to wooded area. Hardwood floors through Main Level, Wall-to-Wall Carpeting on Second Level, Beautiful Ceramic Tiles and Granite Countertops in Bathrooms, Walk-In Closet, and Plenty of Natural Lighting. Great privacy and ideal for entertaining. Huge, Carpeted Rec Room with walkout basement. Energy Efficient Appliances. Conveniently located near Shopping, Restaurants, 3 Min from MARC train, I-95, Rt 295,Rt 198. Good Credit Only. Sorry, no Pets or Smoking.