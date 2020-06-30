All apartments in Maryland City
Find more places like 3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maryland City, MD
/
3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103

3529 Piney Woods Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maryland City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3529 Piney Woods Place, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 BR/2.5 BA Condo in Laurel. This first level condo features carpeted flooring in the main living area with a decorative fireplace. Immediate access to the patio, which is great for relaxing! Updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and scenic views. Master bedroom suite has great closet space and a large bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms and a convenient hall bath!

Small pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE5527510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103 have any available units?
3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103 have?
Some of 3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103 currently offering any rent specials?
3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103 is pet friendly.
Does 3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103 offer parking?
No, 3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103 does not offer parking.
Does 3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103 have a pool?
No, 3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103 does not have a pool.
Does 3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103 have accessible units?
No, 3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103 does not have accessible units.
Does 3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd
Maryland City, MD 20724
Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr
Maryland City, MD 20724

Similar Pages

Maryland City 1 BedroomsMaryland City 2 Bedrooms
Maryland City Apartments with GymMaryland City Dog Friendly Apartments
Maryland City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MD
Beltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University