3529 Piney Woods Pl Apt I103

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 BR/2.5 BA Condo in Laurel. This first level condo features carpeted flooring in the main living area with a decorative fireplace. Immediate access to the patio, which is great for relaxing! Updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and scenic views. Master bedroom suite has great closet space and a large bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms and a convenient hall bath!



Small pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



(RLNE5527510)