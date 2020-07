Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Brick front townhome in sought after Russet Community just off of MD-295 with easy access to Baltimore and D.C. Close to shopping and restaurants. The community amenities include a pool, tot-lots, tennis courts, walking/bike trails, there is even a county library and a Kinder Care daycare center. Master bedroom with en suite and walk-in closet, hardwood floors on main level, finished basement with walkout, lawn maintenance included in rent!