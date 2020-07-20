All apartments in Maryland City
3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:44 AM

3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD

3008 Beaver Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Beaver Creek Road, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Sought after location, near major shopping and commute routes. Full of natural light and lovely two level deck/patio. Living room sliding door adjacent to big deck, enjoy outdoor atmosphere in seating area. first floor has laminate flor and big mirrors which fulfill many purposes of recreation room! Elegant master bedroom window and ceiling fan, Jacuzzi and separate shower in master bath makes this home relaxing. Quiet community has a lot to offer. Don't miss this chance! property shows well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD have any available units?
3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD have?
Some of 3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland City.
Does 3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD offer parking?
No, 3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD have a pool?
No, 3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3008 BEAVER CREEK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
