Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Great location within the Russett Community, offers great end unit with 2 gas fireplaces, eat-in kitchen with black appliances. Two bedrooms upstairs and third bedroom in basement with full bath, assigned parking spot. Community amenities offering a pool, walking trails, tennis courts and tot lots plus much more. nearby shopping centers and convenient to major commuter routes!