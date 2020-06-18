All apartments in Marlton
12900 Woods View St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

12900 Woods View St

12900 Woods View Street · (443) 548-0191 ext. 135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12900 Woods View Street, Marlton, MD 20772

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12900 Woods View St · Avail. Aug 3

$2,200

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1448 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
12900 Woods View St Available 08/03/20 End Unit Townhouse- Upper Marlboro, MD - Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end unit townhouse with fully finished basement and extra room. Amenities include a deck, master bedroom suite with master bathroom, with shower and soaking tub, double sink vanity plus walk in closet. The kitchen is complete with gas range, fridge, dishwasher, built in microwave, center island and granite countertops. plus community amenities such as two playgrounds, walking paths and picnic area. All this located just off Crain Highway (Route 301), and minutes from dining and shopping options.

View our virtual showing by clicking the photos!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*Available August 3rd, 2020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12900 Woods View St have any available units?
12900 Woods View St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12900 Woods View St have?
Some of 12900 Woods View St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12900 Woods View St currently offering any rent specials?
12900 Woods View St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12900 Woods View St pet-friendly?
No, 12900 Woods View St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlton.
Does 12900 Woods View St offer parking?
No, 12900 Woods View St does not offer parking.
Does 12900 Woods View St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12900 Woods View St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12900 Woods View St have a pool?
No, 12900 Woods View St does not have a pool.
Does 12900 Woods View St have accessible units?
No, 12900 Woods View St does not have accessible units.
Does 12900 Woods View St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12900 Woods View St has units with dishwashers.
Does 12900 Woods View St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12900 Woods View St does not have units with air conditioning.
