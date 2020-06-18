Amenities

12900 Woods View St Available 08/03/20 End Unit Townhouse- Upper Marlboro, MD - Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end unit townhouse with fully finished basement and extra room. Amenities include a deck, master bedroom suite with master bathroom, with shower and soaking tub, double sink vanity plus walk in closet. The kitchen is complete with gas range, fridge, dishwasher, built in microwave, center island and granite countertops. plus community amenities such as two playgrounds, walking paths and picnic area. All this located just off Crain Highway (Route 301), and minutes from dining and shopping options.



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.

*Background and Credit Check Required

*Available August 3rd, 2020



No Pets Allowed



