Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning third floor condo with remodeled bathroom. New master bedroom window. Hard flooring throughout. Granite counters in kitchen and newer appliances. Wood-burning fireplace in living room. Spiral staircase leads to loft area, perfect for guest room or office. Private, enclosed balcony with outdoor storage. Live worry free as a home warranty is included. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Section 8 applicants welcomed!