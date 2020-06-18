All apartments in Marlboro Village
14609 Governor Sprigg Place
14609 Governor Sprigg Place

14609 Governor Sprigg Place · No Longer Available
Location

14609 Governor Sprigg Place, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in perfect downtown Upper Marlboro area. Amenities included: garage, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, washer dryer, electric fireplace, eat-in kitchen, separate dining, yard, custom bricked patio, and fenced yard, to name a few. No smoking. No pets. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $2,150/month rent. Security deposit required 1 and 1/2 months rent. Near major commuter routes, Andrews, shopping, dining, recreation, and more.
Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14609 Governor Sprigg Place have any available units?
14609 Governor Sprigg Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 14609 Governor Sprigg Place have?
Some of 14609 Governor Sprigg Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14609 Governor Sprigg Place currently offering any rent specials?
14609 Governor Sprigg Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14609 Governor Sprigg Place pet-friendly?
No, 14609 Governor Sprigg Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 14609 Governor Sprigg Place offer parking?
Yes, 14609 Governor Sprigg Place does offer parking.
Does 14609 Governor Sprigg Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14609 Governor Sprigg Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14609 Governor Sprigg Place have a pool?
No, 14609 Governor Sprigg Place does not have a pool.
Does 14609 Governor Sprigg Place have accessible units?
No, 14609 Governor Sprigg Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14609 Governor Sprigg Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14609 Governor Sprigg Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 14609 Governor Sprigg Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14609 Governor Sprigg Place has units with air conditioning.
