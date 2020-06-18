14609 Governor Sprigg Place

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in perfect downtown Upper Marlboro area. Amenities included: garage, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, washer dryer, electric fireplace, eat-in kitchen, separate dining, yard, custom bricked patio, and fenced yard, to name a few. No smoking. No pets. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $2,150/month rent. Security deposit required 1 and 1/2 months rent. Near major commuter routes, Andrews, shopping, dining, recreation, and more.

