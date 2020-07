Amenities

One level luxury condo with 2 bedroom, 2 baths, wood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, fireplace, and a detached 1-car garage. CREDIT SCORE OF AT LEAST 600+ REQUIRED. GROSS MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENT $5400 PER MONTH. No Cats. 2+ YEAR LEASES ONLY (except for housing applicants). All applicants: If approved the security deposit is due immediately to hold the unit.