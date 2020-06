Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cozy home features hardwood floors in living and dining area, large deck off kitchen, master bed with private bath and walk in closet. Lovely decor a must SEE! Close to shopping center with Amish market, court house, Penn Ave to DC and 301 to Baltimore! Qualifying income 78K don't miss out on this one! SORRY NOT PETS, PLEASE DON'T ASK, NO SMOKING IN UNIT, TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES.