Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quiet location in the heart of the city. Large living room with lots of light. New flooring and fresh paint. Large eat in kitchen just waiting for all those great get together s. Door in kitchen leads to a nice back yard that is ready for those fun summer evenings that are coming. First floor has 2 good size bedrooms and a large full bathroom. Second floor has 2 more bedrooms and also a half bath as well. Large unfinished basement. Great for storage. Available Now.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.