737 Milford Mill Rd.
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

737 Milford Mill Rd

737 Milford Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

737 Milford Mill Road, Lochearn, MD 21208

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
737 Milford Mill Rd Available 06/15/20 Well-maintained 3 Bedroom SFH in Pikesville! - Well-maintained 3 bedroom single family home just minutes from 695 and Reisterstown Rd in Pikesville! Inviting interior flooded with natural light boasts plush wall-to-wall carpeting and neutral paint throughout. Bright galley kitchen with generous storage leads to a rear deck and large yard perfect for entertaining! Spacious bedrooms share a luxuriously updated bath featuring custom tile and soaking tub/shower combination. Finished lower level has tons of added living space, bonus den, and full-size washer/dryer included!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5723685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 737 Milford Mill Rd have any available units?
737 Milford Mill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lochearn, MD.
What amenities does 737 Milford Mill Rd have?
Some of 737 Milford Mill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Milford Mill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
737 Milford Mill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Milford Mill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 737 Milford Mill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lochearn.
Does 737 Milford Mill Rd offer parking?
No, 737 Milford Mill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 737 Milford Mill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 Milford Mill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Milford Mill Rd have a pool?
No, 737 Milford Mill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 737 Milford Mill Rd have accessible units?
No, 737 Milford Mill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Milford Mill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 Milford Mill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 737 Milford Mill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 737 Milford Mill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

