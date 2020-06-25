Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

737 Milford Mill Rd Available 06/15/20 Well-maintained 3 Bedroom SFH in Pikesville! - Well-maintained 3 bedroom single family home just minutes from 695 and Reisterstown Rd in Pikesville! Inviting interior flooded with natural light boasts plush wall-to-wall carpeting and neutral paint throughout. Bright galley kitchen with generous storage leads to a rear deck and large yard perfect for entertaining! Spacious bedrooms share a luxuriously updated bath featuring custom tile and soaking tub/shower combination. Finished lower level has tons of added living space, bonus den, and full-size washer/dryer included!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



No Pets Allowed



