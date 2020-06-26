All apartments in Lochearn
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

731 Howard Rd

731 Howard Road · No Longer Available
Location

731 Howard Road, Lochearn, MD 21208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Rarely available rental in Sudbrook Park!! Lovely brick colonial with formal living room and dining room, 3 bedrooms, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and built-ins for china and glassware. There's also a comfy family room in the lower level with an entrance door to outside. Enjoy the large deck overlooking a spacious tree studded, fenced yard. Central air and heat. Washer/dryer included. Close to schools and shopping.

Pets under 50lbs welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4902620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Howard Rd have any available units?
731 Howard Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lochearn, MD.
What amenities does 731 Howard Rd have?
Some of 731 Howard Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Howard Rd currently offering any rent specials?
731 Howard Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Howard Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 731 Howard Rd is pet friendly.
Does 731 Howard Rd offer parking?
No, 731 Howard Rd does not offer parking.
Does 731 Howard Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 Howard Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Howard Rd have a pool?
No, 731 Howard Rd does not have a pool.
Does 731 Howard Rd have accessible units?
No, 731 Howard Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Howard Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Howard Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 731 Howard Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 731 Howard Rd has units with air conditioning.
