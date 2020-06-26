731 Howard Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/01/19 Rarely available rental in Sudbrook Park!! Lovely brick colonial with formal living room and dining room, 3 bedrooms, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and built-ins for china and glassware. There's also a comfy family room in the lower level with an entrance door to outside. Enjoy the large deck overlooking a spacious tree studded, fenced yard. Central air and heat. Washer/dryer included. Close to schools and shopping.



Pets under 50lbs welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



