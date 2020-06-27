560 Sudbrook Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

560 Sudbrook Lane - Historical Sudbrook Park - Property Id: 136191



Single Family property. Beautiful renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home that sits on a 1/3 acre fenced in yard in historic Sudbrook Park. 1500 sq ft of finished living space with renovated kitchen, family room, and finished basement. A first floor office can be used as a 4th bedroom. Brand new appliances, including new washer, dryer, and refrigerator. New roof gutters windows, driveway, front patio and hardwood floors throughout. Large 20x20 storage shed for all your extras. New heat and central A/C.



Located within walking distance of Metro to Downtown and Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Property is available now. Email 560sudbrook@gmail.com, please do not call. First month's rent, last month's rent and security deposit is required at contract signing. Rental insurance is required. Will consider small dogs.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136191p

(RLNE5019894)