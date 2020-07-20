5413 Lewellen Ave

Amenities

Fully Renovated Single Family Home Located in Gwynn Oak, MD awaits you! Fully Fenced Yard with a huge rear covered porch, as summer approaches, it will be great for entertaining outdoors or just simply relaxing after a long day! Equipped with brand-new stainless-steel appliances, updated kitchen with granite countertops, full size washer & dryer, hardwood flooring and more! Call us now to set up an appointment as this home will not last long!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



***PHOTOS ARE OF OTHER CR PROPERTY****