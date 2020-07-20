All apartments in Lochearn
5413 Lewellen Ave

5413 Lewellen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5413 Lewellen Avenue, Lochearn, MD 21207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Renovated Single Family Home Located in Gwynn Oak, MD awaits you! Fully Fenced Yard with a huge rear covered porch, as summer approaches, it will be great for entertaining outdoors or just simply relaxing after a long day! Equipped with brand-new stainless-steel appliances, updated kitchen with granite countertops, full size washer & dryer, hardwood flooring and more! Call us now to set up an appointment as this home will not last long!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

***PHOTOS ARE OF OTHER CR PROPERTY****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5413 Lewellen Ave have any available units?
5413 Lewellen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lochearn, MD.
What amenities does 5413 Lewellen Ave have?
Some of 5413 Lewellen Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5413 Lewellen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5413 Lewellen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 Lewellen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5413 Lewellen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5413 Lewellen Ave offer parking?
No, 5413 Lewellen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5413 Lewellen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5413 Lewellen Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 Lewellen Ave have a pool?
No, 5413 Lewellen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5413 Lewellen Ave have accessible units?
No, 5413 Lewellen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 Lewellen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5413 Lewellen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5413 Lewellen Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5413 Lewellen Ave has units with air conditioning.
