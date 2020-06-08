All apartments in Lochearn
Last updated April 2 2020 at 8:44 AM

4019 Essex Road

4019 Essex Road · (201) 845-7300
Location

4019 Essex Road, Lochearn, MD 21207

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
/ 2br - 1200ft2 - The Feel Of Country Living Right In The City (Pikesville,Md)
Essex Rd

2BR / 1Ba 1200ft2 available Oct 1st
Contact.

furnished
no smoking
apartment
laundry on site
off-street parking

SHORT TERM RENTAL ( monthly, security deposit) Minimum 1 month - Maximum 9 months
CURRENTLY AVAILABLE
This beautiful newly updated 2 bedroom FULLY FURNISHED apartment is located in historic Villa Nova near Pikesville. It is near public transportation and minutes from the 695 beltway. Close to shopping and restaurants and quick access to Inner Harbor, Penn Station, BWI, all major hospitals and universities.

Great for Corporate, Visiting Nurses, and those who are visiting students in near by colleges or patients in nearby hospitals as well as for those needing accommodations while settling on a new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 Essex Road have any available units?
4019 Essex Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4019 Essex Road have?
Some of 4019 Essex Road's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 Essex Road currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Essex Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Essex Road pet-friendly?
No, 4019 Essex Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lochearn.
Does 4019 Essex Road offer parking?
Yes, 4019 Essex Road does offer parking.
Does 4019 Essex Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4019 Essex Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Essex Road have a pool?
No, 4019 Essex Road does not have a pool.
Does 4019 Essex Road have accessible units?
No, 4019 Essex Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Essex Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 Essex Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4019 Essex Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4019 Essex Road does not have units with air conditioning.
