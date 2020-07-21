All apartments in Lochearn
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

3610 Lochern Ave

3610 Lochearn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Lochearn Drive, Lochearn, MD 21207

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 br, 1 bath duplex for $1,200 a month!! - Check out this lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on the main and basement level of a single family home. This home has hardwood floors throughout, spacious living/dining area, updated kitchen with brand new cabinets and counter top. There are two bedrooms on the main level and large spacious room on the basement level. There is a driveway and on the street parking available. This beauty won't last long. Call for a showing today!

Tenisha (443)540-1201
Tori (301)237-0399
www.baltezhomes.com

(RLNE5036247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Lochern Ave have any available units?
3610 Lochern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lochearn, MD.
Is 3610 Lochern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Lochern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Lochern Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Lochern Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lochearn.
Does 3610 Lochern Ave offer parking?
No, 3610 Lochern Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3610 Lochern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Lochern Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Lochern Ave have a pool?
No, 3610 Lochern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Lochern Ave have accessible units?
No, 3610 Lochern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Lochern Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 Lochern Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Lochern Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 Lochern Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
