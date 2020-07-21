3610 Lochern Ave

Amenities
3 br, 1 bath duplex for $1,200 a month!! - Check out this lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on the main and basement level of a single family home. This home has hardwood floors throughout, spacious living/dining area, updated kitchen with brand new cabinets and counter top. There are two bedrooms on the main level and large spacious room on the basement level. There is a driveway and on the street parking available. This beauty won't last long. Call for a showing today!
Tenisha (443)540-1201
Tori (301)237-0399
www.baltezhomes.com
(RLNE5036247)