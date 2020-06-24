2 NORTH STAR CT

Amenities

Fantastic End-Of-Group townhouse in small cul-de-sac. So spacious with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level, plus lower level rec room and full bath! Eat in kitchen and island with cabinets galore. Plenty of closets and storage space too! Rear deck off the separate dining room, and easy access to the back yard from the rec room. Rec room boasts FP and plenty of lighting. Wall-to-wall carpet throughout. Vaulted ceilings in the separate dining room and master bedroom. Convenient location: just minutes from major commuter routes, schools, shopping, dining, and the Light Rail Station. Property is currently occupied with tenant vacating 4/30/2020. Please allow 24 hours prior notice to show. Vouchers Accepted. APPLY ONLINE @ www.DaraLewisRealtor.com