All apartments in Lochearn
Find more places like 2 NORTH STAR CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lochearn, MD
/
2 NORTH STAR CT
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 AM

2 NORTH STAR CT

2 North Star Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lochearn
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2 North Star Court, Lochearn, MD 21208

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic End-Of-Group townhouse in small cul-de-sac. So spacious with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level, plus lower level rec room and full bath! Eat in kitchen and island with cabinets galore. Plenty of closets and storage space too! Rear deck off the separate dining room, and easy access to the back yard from the rec room. Rec room boasts FP and plenty of lighting. Wall-to-wall carpet throughout. Vaulted ceilings in the separate dining room and master bedroom. Convenient location: just minutes from major commuter routes, schools, shopping, dining, and the Light Rail Station. Property is currently occupied with tenant vacating 4/30/2020. Please allow 24 hours prior notice to show. Vouchers Accepted. APPLY ONLINE @ www.DaraLewisRealtor.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 NORTH STAR CT have any available units?
2 NORTH STAR CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lochearn, MD.
Is 2 NORTH STAR CT currently offering any rent specials?
2 NORTH STAR CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 NORTH STAR CT pet-friendly?
No, 2 NORTH STAR CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lochearn.
Does 2 NORTH STAR CT offer parking?
Yes, 2 NORTH STAR CT offers parking.
Does 2 NORTH STAR CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 NORTH STAR CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 NORTH STAR CT have a pool?
No, 2 NORTH STAR CT does not have a pool.
Does 2 NORTH STAR CT have accessible units?
No, 2 NORTH STAR CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2 NORTH STAR CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 NORTH STAR CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 NORTH STAR CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 NORTH STAR CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct
Lochearn, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Lochearn 1 BedroomsLochearn 2 Bedrooms
Lochearn Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLochearn Apartments with Parking
Lochearn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MDNew Carrollton, MD
White Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDMontgomery Village, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MDBladensburg, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University