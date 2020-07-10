All apartments in Lochearn
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203

14 Mountbatten Court · (410) 608-9705 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 Mountbatten Court, Lochearn, MD 21207

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203 · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Lovely 2 Bedroom Condo in Gwynn Oak! - Lovely 2 bedroom condo convenient to I-695 in Gwynn Oak! Spacious living area features a cozy gas fireplace plus a raised dining area perfect for entertaining. Comfortable bedrooms have ample closet storage and share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Relaxing private balcony offers wooded views! Just off Windsor Mill Rd and minutes from Gwynn Oak park.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2711801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203 have any available units?
14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203 have?
Some of 14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203 pet-friendly?
No, 14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lochearn.
Does 14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203 offer parking?
No, 14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203 does not offer parking.
Does 14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203 have a pool?
No, 14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203 does not have a pool.
Does 14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
