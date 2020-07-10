14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

Lovely 2 Bedroom Condo in Gwynn Oak! - Lovely 2 bedroom condo convenient to I-695 in Gwynn Oak! Spacious living area features a cozy gas fireplace plus a raised dining area perfect for entertaining. Comfortable bedrooms have ample closet storage and share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Relaxing private balcony offers wooded views! Just off Windsor Mill Rd and minutes from Gwynn Oak park.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



