Last updated July 3 2020 at 4:42 PM

21332 Bristol Avenue

21332 Bristol Avenue · (301) 744-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21332 Bristol Avenue, Lexington Park, MD 20653

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 3 bed 1.5 bath duplex has an kitchen with new appliances ready to order upon move in. There is
a look through to the living room. The living room has chair rails, ceiling fan, and sliding glass door to back yard and tenant shed. On this level there is also a laundry room with washer and dryer included. The second level has 3 bedrooms and a full hall bath. there is new paint through out and new flooring throughout as well.
Housing Vouchers Accepted

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Allowed on Case by Case basis with Deposit and $50 a month Pet Rent

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21332 Bristol Avenue have any available units?
21332 Bristol Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21332 Bristol Avenue have?
Some of 21332 Bristol Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21332 Bristol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21332 Bristol Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21332 Bristol Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21332 Bristol Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington Park.
Does 21332 Bristol Avenue offer parking?
No, 21332 Bristol Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 21332 Bristol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21332 Bristol Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21332 Bristol Avenue have a pool?
No, 21332 Bristol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21332 Bristol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21332 Bristol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21332 Bristol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21332 Bristol Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21332 Bristol Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 21332 Bristol Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
