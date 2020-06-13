Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Lexington Park, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with...
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
5 Units Available
Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments
21620 Spyglass Way, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,356
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
854 sqft
Excellent location, near Cedar Cove Community Beach Recreation Area. Luxurious units include laundry, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community features gym, BBQ grills, car wash area and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Greens at Hilton Run
46860 Hilton Dr, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,214
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1220 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to US Route 235, US Route 4 and Gate 2 of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Units offer laundry, fireplace and microwave. Community includes pool, tennis, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
St. Mary's Landing
21590 Pacific Dr, Lexington Park, MD
Studio
$1,051
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
635 sqft
Great location close to the Bay. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, extra storage, microwave, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
61 Units Available
Abberly Crest I, II & III
46850 Abberly Crest Lane, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,443
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step on the pet-friendly grounds of Abberly Crest Apartments and discover all the luxury that awaits inside our premium apartment community in Lexington Park, MD.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
46358 COLUMBUS DRIVE
46358 Columbus Drive, Lexington Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1102 sqft
Recently updated 2BR 1.5FB townhome with 1 car garage. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, separate dining room area, rear deck in fully fenced rear yard, balcony off of master bedroom. Immediate availability.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
21047 HERMANVILLE ROAD
21047 Hermanville Road, Lexington Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1934 sqft
Move-in ready! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with great yard and large deck
Results within 1 mile of Lexington Park

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
46095 LUCCA WAY
46095 Lucca Way, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1252 sqft
Westbury townhouse with large kitchen with island, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and a fully fenced in back yard with patio. Located minutes away from shopping, entertainment, PAX, and more!
Results within 5 miles of Lexington Park

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
22754 Bayside Way
22754 Bayside Way, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1752 sqft
This pet friendly 3 bedroom 3 bathroom town home has a built in garage and fenced yard. The ground level entry way is hardwood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
44710 BEECHWOOD COURT
44710 Beechwood Court, St. Mary's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
936 sqft
Move in ready upper level condo in the Beechwood neighborhood of Wildwood. Traditional 2 bed 1.5 bath layout with combined living & dining space. Private balcony backing to trees and offers quiet privacy.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
24160 NORTH PATUXENT BEACH ROAD
24160 North Patuxent Beach Road, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2232 sqft
Wonderful water view rental very close to Pax River Navy Station!! First floor has foyer and area for workout room or office, main level is open with kitchen, dining and living rooms. Bamboo flooring throughout.

1 of 42

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
46380 LORE COURT
46380 Lore Court, California, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
5668 sqft
Grand contemporary home with exquisite views of the Patuxent River from all three levels. Huge deck running the length of the home overlooking Solomons Island and clear to the Eastern Shore. Perfect spot for sun bathing, BBQ's, or steaming crabs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
44880 GOLDEN EYE COURT
44880 Golden Eye Court, St. Mary's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2330 sqft
Former model home with wrap around porch, landscaping and in-ground sprinkler system. Four bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home in the much desired "Hunting Quarters" community of Callaway. Corner lot. Open floor layout.
Results within 10 miles of Lexington Park

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
825 UNIT B COVE POINT ROAD
825 Cove Point Rd, Lusby, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Very clean and very nice furnished apartment. Stairs up to great room with 2 big bedrooms and kitchen area and full bath. Deck and stairs off back of the unit.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
11637 MESA TRAIL
11637 Mesa Trail, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2700 sqft
Over 2700 sq. ft. Living Space, Family Room off of Kitchen, Large Formal Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Bedroom or Office on main level.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
11554 DEADWOOD DR
11554 Deadwood Drive, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Charming home on a great lot close to NAS Pax. Just minutes away from dining, activites, and beautiful sunsets on Solomons Island.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
44521 WHITE PINE COURT
44521 White Pine Court, St. Mary's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2216 sqft
Lovely home in Wildewood with private backyard and huge deck for all family fun! Located close by to Wildewood shopping center, shopping, entertainment, as well as a short commute to Pax.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
44043 FIELDSTONE WAY
44043 Fieldstone Way, St. Mary's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Please note this is a 55+ senior community. Beautifully remodeled Duplex in the Wildewood retirement community. This home has been freshly painted, the entire home has new engineered hardwood flooring except the kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
43650 YULAN STREET
43650 Yulan Street, St. Mary's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3283 sqft
6-MONTH ONLY rental available July 1 in popular Magnolia Park at Wildewood. This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
44980 Hamptons Blvd., Unit 418
44980 Hamptons Blvd, St. Mary's County, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
apartment community

1 of 18

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
45215 BLUE WATER LANE
45215 Blue Water Lane, Piney Point, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1418 sqft
Adorable home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Eat-in kitchen with sliders leads to deck. Unfinished basement for storage. Located at the end of the cul-de-sac. Short bike ride or walk to Piney Point Lighthouse and beach.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
23168 WHISTLEWOOD LANE
23168 Whistlewood Lane, St. Mary's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2294 sqft
Wildewood! Spacious 4BR/2.5Bath Contemporary Home in most requested Pepper Ridge! Open Floor Plan. Wonderful cul-de-sac and lovely level yard with deck and Play Set. Trees grace the perimeter of the open lawn and garden areas. Very Serene.
City Guide for Lexington Park, MD

Baby Boomer: Lexington Park came to be after the Patuxent Naval Air Station was established there during World War II.

Lexington Park is a southern Maryland city that enjoys easy access to some of the most beautiful beaches, stunning peaks and unique bays in the country. Lexington Park, with a population of 11,626, sits on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, with tons of fishing, crabbing and water sports. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lexington Park, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lexington Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

