21 Apartments for rent in Lexington Park, MD with balcony

Baby Boomer: Lexington Park came to be after the Patuxent Naval Air Station was established there during World War II.

Lexington Park is a southern Maryland city that enjoys easy access to some of the most beautiful beaches, stunning peaks and unique bays in the country. Lexington Park, with a population of 11,626, sits on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, with tons of fishing, crabbing and water sports. See more