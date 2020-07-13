Abberly Crest I, II & III

Amenities
Step on the pet-friendly grounds of Abberly Crest Apartments and discover all the luxury that awaits inside our premium apartment community in Lexington Park, MD. Ideally located and boasting everything you need for a comfortable and convenient life, our one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are tailored to fit any lifestyle.
Nestled just off Willows Road, our apartments near the Patuxent River, MD, are uniquely divided into three phases Apex, Summit, and Paramount, with Apex being only recently finished in 2016. Inside your new apartment home, relish in the fine details and high-end fixtures, such as spacious, open-concept layouts, sprawling 9 to 15-foot ceilings with triple crown moldings, expansive windows, and fully equipped kitchens. Our residents also get to enjoy three clubhouses, two refreshing pools with Wi-Fi, two playgrounds, three fitness centers, and a large dog park, so that both you and your furry friends are always happy and content.
Ideal for anyone facing a daily