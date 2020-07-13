All apartments in Lexington Park
Find more places like Abberly Crest I, II & III.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington Park, MD
/
Abberly Crest I, II & III
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Abberly Crest I, II & III

46850 Abberly Crest Lane · (833) 236-4151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lexington Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

46850 Abberly Crest Lane, Lexington Park, MD 20653

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10_302 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 11_201 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 03_301 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22_201 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,563

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 06_202 · Avail. now

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Unit 25_101 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,583

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

See 39+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 06_207 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,707

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Unit 16_303 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,746

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Unit 18_304 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abberly Crest I, II & III.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
game room
playground
pool
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car charging
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
yoga
Step on the pet-friendly grounds of Abberly Crest Apartments and discover all the luxury that awaits inside our premium apartment community in Lexington Park, MD. Ideally located and boasting everything you need for a comfortable and convenient life, our one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are tailored to fit any lifestyle.

Nestled just off Willows Road, our apartments near the Patuxent River, MD, are uniquely divided into three phases Apex, Summit, and Paramount, with Apex being only recently finished in 2016. Inside your new apartment home, relish in the fine details and high-end fixtures, such as spacious, open-concept layouts, sprawling 9 to 15-foot ceilings with triple crown moldings, expansive windows, and fully equipped kitchens. Our residents also get to enjoy three clubhouses, two refreshing pools with Wi-Fi, two playgrounds, three fitness centers, and a large dog park, so that both you and your furry friends are always happy and content.

Ideal for anyone facing a daily

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $199 Lease Term-Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $475 amenity fee, $50 enrollment fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $475, $575, $675
limit: 3
Dogs
limit: Maximum 2 dogs
Parking Details: Parking is open not sticker required.
Storage Details: Storage inside units, plus additional storage units available.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abberly Crest I, II & III have any available units?
Abberly Crest I, II & III has 62 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Abberly Crest I, II & III have?
Some of Abberly Crest I, II & III's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abberly Crest I, II & III currently offering any rent specials?
Abberly Crest I, II & III is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Abberly Crest I, II & III pet-friendly?
Yes, Abberly Crest I, II & III is pet friendly.
Does Abberly Crest I, II & III offer parking?
Yes, Abberly Crest I, II & III offers parking.
Does Abberly Crest I, II & III have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Abberly Crest I, II & III offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Abberly Crest I, II & III have a pool?
Yes, Abberly Crest I, II & III has a pool.
Does Abberly Crest I, II & III have accessible units?
Yes, Abberly Crest I, II & III has accessible units.
Does Abberly Crest I, II & III have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Abberly Crest I, II & III has units with dishwashers.
Does Abberly Crest I, II & III have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Abberly Crest I, II & III has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Abberly Crest I, II & III?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greens at Hilton Run
46860 Hilton Dr
Lexington Park, MD 20653
St. Mary's Landing
21590 Pacific Dr
Lexington Park, MD 20653
Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments
21620 Spyglass Way
Lexington Park, MD 20653

Similar Pages

Lexington Park 2 BedroomsLexington Park Apartments with Balcony
Lexington Park Cheap PlacesLexington Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Park Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDBowie, MDSuitland, MDCamp Springs, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDForestville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MD
Largo, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDParole, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDNational Harbor, MDStevensville, MDChester, MD
Summerfield, MDMitchellville, MDEaston, MDMount Vernon, VACalifornia, MDWestphalia, MDPrince Frederick, MDFort Hunt, VADrum Point, MDCambridge, MDChesapeake Ranch Estates, MDAnnapolis Neck, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Prince George's Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity