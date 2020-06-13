/
3 bedroom apartments
22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lexington Park, MD
Greens at Hilton Run
46860 Hilton Dr, Lexington Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1220 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to US Route 235, US Route 4 and Gate 2 of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Units offer laundry, fireplace and microwave. Community includes pool, tennis, gym and more.
21047 HERMANVILLE ROAD
21047 Hermanville Road, Lexington Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1934 sqft
Move-in ready! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with great yard and large deck
47449 LINCOLN AVENUE
47449 Lincoln Avenue, Lexington Park, MD
4 bedroom, one and half bath that is close to the base. Housing vouchers accepted.
Results within 1 mile of Lexington Park
46095 LUCCA WAY
46095 Lucca Way, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1252 sqft
Westbury townhouse with large kitchen with island, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and a fully fenced in back yard with patio. Located minutes away from shopping, entertainment, PAX, and more!
Results within 5 miles of Lexington Park
22754 Bayside Way
22754 Bayside Way, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1752 sqft
This pet friendly 3 bedroom 3 bathroom town home has a built in garage and fenced yard. The ground level entry way is hardwood.
21280 BETHMILL WAY
21280 Bethmill Way, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2480 sqft
Beautiful end unit townhouse for rent. Available July 1, 2020. 3 Bedrooms, 3 1/'2 bathrooms, large kitchen, family room, formal dining room and den. Kitchen has granite counters, island and additional breakfast nook.
24160 NORTH PATUXENT BEACH ROAD
24160 North Patuxent Beach Road, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2232 sqft
Wonderful water view rental very close to Pax River Navy Station!! First floor has foyer and area for workout room or office, main level is open with kitchen, dining and living rooms. Bamboo flooring throughout.
410 DOGWOOD DRIVE
410 Dogwood Drive, Drum Point, MD
Inside gorgeous!!! must see the floor plan of this cute rambler 4 bedrooms /3 full bath about 1560 sqt New remolded 2017 from from to ceilings. new HVAC, new windows, ceiling/ dry walls/fresh paint/ hard wood floors / new appliances.
46380 LORE COURT
46380 Lore Court, California, MD
Grand contemporary home with exquisite views of the Patuxent River from all three levels. Huge deck running the length of the home overlooking Solomons Island and clear to the Eastern Shore. Perfect spot for sun bathing, BBQ's, or steaming crabs.
44880 GOLDEN EYE COURT
44880 Golden Eye Court, St. Mary's County, MD
Former model home with wrap around porch, landscaping and in-ground sprinkler system. Four bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home in the much desired "Hunting Quarters" community of Callaway. Corner lot. Open floor layout.
Results within 10 miles of Lexington Park
44162 AZALEA COURT
44162 Azalea Court, St. Mary's County, MD
You won't believe this former model home filled with tons of upgrades and lots of space to spread out. Over 5000 sq ft. on three finished levels with 5 bedrooms and 4.
22948 SNOW LEOPARD DRIVE
22948 Snow Leopard Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2130 sqft
Move-In Ready. Hot water heater <1yr old. HOA includes pool, community center and playground. Pets on case-by-case basis with additional pet deposit. Application in documents, $45/per applicant over 18yrs old.
11637 MESA TRAIL
11637 Mesa Trail, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
Over 2700 sq. ft. Living Space, Family Room off of Kitchen, Large Formal Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Bedroom or Office on main level.
44032 DELPHINIUM DRIVE
44032 Delphinium Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2076 sqft
Beautiful two level brick front town home with a one car garage. Trash service and pool access included in rent. Located minutes away from the Wildewood community center, shopping, entertainment, and more! Washer and dryer will stay!
44521 WHITE PINE COURT
44521 White Pine Court, St. Mary's County, MD
Lovely home in Wildewood with private backyard and huge deck for all family fun! Located close by to Wildewood shopping center, shopping, entertainment, as well as a short commute to Pax.
23961 HOLLYWOOD ROAD
23961 Hollywood Road, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2112 sqft
Beautifully maintained property located minutes away from 235. This property is all on one level with an accessibility ramp in the garage. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and more! The property is ready for immediate move in.
43650 YULAN STREET
43650 Yulan Street, St. Mary's County, MD
6-MONTH ONLY rental available July 1 in popular Magnolia Park at Wildewood. This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.
44159 AZALEA COURT
44159 Azalea Court, St. Mary's County, MD
THIS ONE HAS ALL THE WOW YOU COULD WANT! Model home End unit with all special future! the house has 5 bedrooms which the third floor has 2 bedrooms and a both total 5b/3.5b. Walk to the pool& tennis court.
42437 RIVERWINDS DRIVE
42437 Riverwinds Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
Beautiful waterfront sanctuary ready for immediate occupancy! 5 bdrm/3bath, 2 fireplaces, dual staircase, pier w/boat lift and AMAZING Potomac sunsets! Come home to luxury living! Pets on case by case basis.
45215 BLUE WATER LANE
45215 Blue Water Lane, Piney Point, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1418 sqft
Adorable home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Eat-in kitchen with sliders leads to deck. Unfinished basement for storage. Located at the end of the cul-de-sac. Short bike ride or walk to Piney Point Lighthouse and beach.
43812 ROYAL FERN LANE - 1
43812 Royal Fern Ln, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2112 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 43812 ROYAL FERN LANE - 1 in St. Mary's County. View photos, descriptions and more!
23168 WHISTLEWOOD LANE
23168 Whistlewood Lane, St. Mary's County, MD
Wildewood! Spacious 4BR/2.5Bath Contemporary Home in most requested Pepper Ridge! Open Floor Plan. Wonderful cul-de-sac and lovely level yard with deck and Play Set. Trees grace the perimeter of the open lawn and garden areas. Very Serene.
