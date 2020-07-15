30 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD📍
If interested in moving to the Chesapeake Ranch Estates, be aware that all residents must go through a lengthy application process. Approval for new residents must be granted by the board of governors on the homeowners association. Because of the application process, it is best to begin looking for a home earlier than you expect to want to move. With the nice weather of the spring come the highest number of properties being listed for sale in the community. Additionally, residents must pay an annual homeowners association fee to cover community expenses like repairing the roads, private security and operating the parks system.
With more than 4,000 properties having been built from the late 1950s to today, no two homes in Chesapeake Ranch Estates are the same. Because the neighborhood has predominantly single-unit homes, finding apartments for rent in Chesapeake Ranch Estates may be a bit of a challenge. However, many new residents like to consider a home for rent before purchasing a property to determine which neighborhood is best for them. Here's a quick look at the top neighborhoods in Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD.
Chesapeake Ranch Estates: Because it is a homeowners association, there are not many unique neighborhoods in the town. Many residents choose to live in the heart of the community with a home on the main drag of the Chesapeake Ranch Estates. Expect to find tastefully decorated homes with well-maintained yards and welcoming residents.
Drum Point: Being situated on the Chesapeake Bay means that some of the homes in this community have beachfront access and water views. If being close to the water is a priority, look for rental houses or properties in the neighborhood of Drum Point. Newer developments in this neighborhood mean that several townhouses for rent may be available.
Just because it is a bedroom community does not mean that the Chesapeake Ranch Estates does not offer great shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Instead, the estates are only a mile away from the Lusby Town Center, where residents can dine on delicious Maryland crab cakes or shop to their hearts content. Living at the Chesapeake Ranch Estates is like your own private oasis because the community has two private beaches, riding stables for horse lovers, man-made freshwater lake for everything from sailing to fishing to swimming, campgrounds, and a private air strip.