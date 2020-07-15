AL
/
MD
/
chesapeake ranch estates
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 PM

30 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD

📍

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
12103 GRINGO ROAD
12103 Gringo Road, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
Newly remodeled one level rambler located on a premium corner lot with fenced in rear yard. Gleaming floors with vaulted ceilings. New appliances with a breakfast bar in the kitchen. Spacious living area with separate dining room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
12742 MESCALARO LANE
12742 Mescalaro Lane, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3505 sqft
WATERVIEW om Lake Collusion - Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home with office. Features include: hardwood flooring on 1st floor, wall to wall carpet on 2nd floor and basement.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
12451 EL DORADO LANE
12451 El Dorado Lane, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2152 sqft
Beautiful contemporary home with scenic winter Chesapeake Bay views and short walk to a secluded beach. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-dac in a great school district.
Results within 5 miles of Chesapeake Ranch Estates

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
24066 NORTH PATUXENT BEACH ROAD
24066 N Patuxent Beach Rd, California, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
750 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 full bath. Rent includes all utilities as well as grass cutting. Basic cable is included. No pets, No smokers and excellent credit is a must.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
46307 RUE PURCHASE ROAD
46307 Rue Purchase Road, California, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
1 bedroom furnished apartment for rent. Comes with storage unit. No pets and no smoking inside unit. Main house is also for rent for $1800 see MDSM170164 for details.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
8145 HERON LANE
8145 Heron Lane, Calvert County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
Basement apartment for rent located on a cul de sac in the very beginning of White Sands. Electric, Wi-fi and trash service included in rent. Applicant must have good credit and provable income. Lister will run credit and background check.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
8110 NURSERY ROAD
8110 Nursery Road, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1152 sqft
Nice rambler with a great location. Landlord prefers no pets but will consider on a case by case basis. Security deposit required and reasonable credit is a must. House has been maintained

1 of 42

Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
46380 LORE COURT
46380 Lore Court, California, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
5668 sqft
Grand contemporary home with exquisite views of the Patuxent River from all three levels. Huge deck running the length of the home overlooking Solomons Island and clear to the Eastern Shore. Perfect spot for sun bathing, BBQ's, or steaming crabs.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
46231 SYLVAN COURT
46231 Sylvan Court, California, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1242 sqft
Move in Ready, well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 full bath with deck & oversized garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
13621 DOWELL ROAD
13621 Dowell Road, Solomons, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1442 sqft
Spacious 4BR, 3full baths Open concept kitchen. Fully finished basement, large deck, and two-car garage. Pets case by case.
Results within 10 miles of Chesapeake Ranch Estates
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
23 Units Available
Greens at Hilton Run
46860 Hilton Dr, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1220 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to US Route 235, US Route 4 and Gate 2 of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Units offer laundry, fireplace and microwave. Community includes pool, tennis, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
40 Units Available
St. Mary's Landing
21590 Pacific Dr, Lexington Park, MD
Studio
$1,021
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
635 sqft
Great location close to the Bay. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, extra storage, microwave, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
54 Units Available
Abberly Crest I, II & III
46850 Abberly Crest Lane, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,460
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,714
1263 sqft
Step on the pet-friendly grounds of Abberly Crest Apartments and discover all the luxury that awaits inside our premium apartment community in Lexington Park, MD.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
3 Units Available
Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments
21620 Spyglass Way, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,536
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
854 sqft
Excellent location, near Cedar Cove Community Beach Recreation Area. Luxurious units include laundry, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community features gym, BBQ grills, car wash area and volleyball court.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
46637 MIDWAY DRIVE
46637 Midway Drive, Lexington Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2877 sqft
Spacious rental property with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths located in Lexington Park, near to Pax River NAS and St. Mary's County shopping centers. This property has a finished basement with a half bathroom and a large laundry room area.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
21332 Bristol Avenue
21332 Bristol Avenue, Lexington Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
This 3 bed 1.5 bath duplex has an kitchen with new appliances ready to order upon move in. There is a look through to the living room. The living room has chair rails, ceiling fan, and sliding glass door to back yard and tenant shed.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
21717 Cabot Place
21717 Cabot Place, Lexington Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has a living room dining room combo with an open concept kitchen equipped with all black appliances and a walk down the to backyard. This level is also has a half bath.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
46048 SALTMARSH DRIVE DR
46048 Saltmarsh Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful and in excellent condition interior townhouse in the new section of Westbury. Enter into the spacious townhouse and descend to the large lower level family room or up to the spacious and sunny living room.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1221 SLEDGE WAY
1221 Sledge Way, Calvert County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3296 sqft
****Move in Ready and available immediately!****Rare opportunity for leasing in this wonderful community! Beautifully updated custom home on 5 acre lot backing to community open space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
22806 OLD ROLLING ROAD
22806 Old Rolling Road, California, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
884 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 full bath. Washer and dryer are included. . Rent includes water,sewer and all grass cutting. 6 month lease to start then month to month after that. Must have good credit. NO Pets..

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
24550 MT PLEASANT RD
24550 Mount Pleasant Road, St. Mary's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This unit is available to view by picture only until after tenant vacates. It is a very nice remodeled unit with open concept. It features a washer, dryer, and dishwasher. Easy clean laminate floors. Water, sewer and trash are included with rent.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
45634 LONGFIELDS VILLAGE DRIVE
45634 Longfields Village Drive, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1344 sqft
Excellent end unit townhome in quiet community! Main level master suite is a rare find! Upper level includes 2 additional spacious bedrooms each with their own half bath and a shared jack and jill shower/tub.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
2235 FOURTH STREET
2235 Fourth St, Calvert County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
960 sqft
Kenwood Beach is a mid-Calvert County community located on the shore of the Chesapeake Bay. There is a community Bay beach and a fishing/crabbing pier. From the cottage deck looking across the street is wonderful view of the Bay.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
44710 BEECHWOOD COURT
44710 Beechwood Court, St. Mary's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
936 sqft
Move in ready upper level condo in the Beechwood neighborhood of Wildwood. Traditional 2 bed 1.5 bath layout with combined living & dining space. Private balcony backing to trees and offers quiet privacy.
City GuideChesapeake Ranch EstatesLive like a King or Queen at the Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Maryland, where your needs are met and your worries are non-existent.
Moving to Chesapeake Ranch Estates
+

If interested in moving to the Chesapeake Ranch Estates, be aware that all residents must go through a lengthy application process. Approval for new residents must be granted by the board of governors on the homeowners association. Because of the application process, it is best to begin looking for a home earlier than you expect to want to move. With the nice weather of the spring come the highest number of properties being listed for sale in the community. Additionally, residents must pay an annual homeowners association fee to cover community expenses like repairing the roads, private security and operating the parks system.

Neighborhoods in Chesapeake Ranch Estates
+

With more than 4,000 properties having been built from the late 1950s to today, no two homes in Chesapeake Ranch Estates are the same. Because the neighborhood has predominantly single-unit homes, finding apartments for rent in Chesapeake Ranch Estates may be a bit of a challenge. However, many new residents like to consider a home for rent before purchasing a property to determine which neighborhood is best for them. Here's a quick look at the top neighborhoods in Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD.

Chesapeake Ranch Estates: Because it is a homeowners association, there are not many unique neighborhoods in the town. Many residents choose to live in the heart of the community with a home on the main drag of the Chesapeake Ranch Estates. Expect to find tastefully decorated homes with well-maintained yards and welcoming residents.

Drum Point: Being situated on the Chesapeake Bay means that some of the homes in this community have beachfront access and water views. If being close to the water is a priority, look for rental houses or properties in the neighborhood of Drum Point. Newer developments in this neighborhood mean that several townhouses for rent may be available.

Living in Chesapeake Ranch Estates
+

Just because it is a bedroom community does not mean that the Chesapeake Ranch Estates does not offer great shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Instead, the estates are only a mile away from the Lusby Town Center, where residents can dine on delicious Maryland crab cakes or shop to their hearts content. Living at the Chesapeake Ranch Estates is like your own private oasis because the community has two private beaches, riding stables for horse lovers, man-made freshwater lake for everything from sailing to fishing to swimming, campgrounds, and a private air strip.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Chesapeake Ranch Estates?
Apartment Rentals in Chesapeake Ranch Estates start at $1,550/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Chesapeake Ranch Estates?
Some of the colleges located in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates area include Anne Arundel Community College, American University, Catholic University of America, University of the District of Columbia, and George Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Chesapeake Ranch Estates?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chesapeake Ranch Estates from include Washington, Alexandria, Annapolis, Waldorf, and Odenton.

Similar Pages

Chesapeake Ranch Estates 3 BedroomsChesapeake Ranch Estates Apartments with ParkingChesapeake Ranch Estates Apartments with Washer-DryersChesapeake Ranch Estates Dog Friendly ApartmentsChesapeake Ranch Estates Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VAAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDOdenton, MDBowie, MDSuitland, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDCrofton, MDLexington Park, MDArnold, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDCape St. Claire, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDAccokeek, MDChesapeake Beach, MDBensville, MDDeale, MDBrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Anne Arundel Community CollegeAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University