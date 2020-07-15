30 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD

Just because it is a bedroom community does not mean that the Chesapeake Ranch Estates does not offer great shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Instead, the estates are only a mile away from the Lusby Town Center, where residents can dine on delicious Maryland crab cakes or shop to their hearts content. Living at the Chesapeake Ranch Estates is like your own private oasis because the community has two private beaches, riding stables for horse lovers, man-made freshwater lake for everything from sailing to fishing to swimming, campgrounds, and a private air strip.