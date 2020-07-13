/
9 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lexington Park, MD
Abberly Crest I, II & III
46850 Abberly Crest Lane, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,447
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1263 sqft
Step on the pet-friendly grounds of Abberly Crest Apartments and discover all the luxury that awaits inside our premium apartment community in Lexington Park, MD.
Greens at Hilton Run
46860 Hilton Dr, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,304
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1220 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to US Route 235, US Route 4 and Gate 2 of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Units offer laundry, fireplace and microwave. Community includes pool, tennis, gym and more.
St. Mary's Landing
21590 Pacific Dr, Lexington Park, MD
Studio
$1,011
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
653 sqft
Great location close to the Bay. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, extra storage, microwave, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool and volleyball court.
Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments
21620 Spyglass Way, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,532
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
854 sqft
Excellent location, near Cedar Cove Community Beach Recreation Area. Luxurious units include laundry, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community features gym, BBQ grills, car wash area and volleyball court.
21717 Cabot Place
21717 Cabot Place, Lexington Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has a living room dining room combo with an open concept kitchen equipped with all black appliances and a walk down the to backyard. This level is also has a half bath.
Results within 5 miles of Lexington Park
13621 DOWELL ROAD
13621 Dowell Road, Solomons, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1442 sqft
Spacious 4BR, 3full baths Open concept kitchen. Fully finished basement, large deck, and two-car garage. Pets case by case.
Results within 10 miles of Lexington Park
44980 Hamptons Blvd., Unit 418
44980 Hamptons Blvd, St. Mary's County, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
apartment community
42437 RIVERWINDS DRIVE
42437 Riverwinds Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3096 sqft
Beautiful waterfront sanctuary ready for immediate occupancy! 5 bdrm/3bath, 2 fireplaces, dual staircase, pier w/boat lift and AMAZING Potomac sunsets! Come home to luxury living! Pets on case by case basis.
44215 Devonshire Way
44215 Devonshire Way, St. Mary's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2072 sqft
This pet friendly single family home is 2 stories with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached 2 car garage.
