Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

9 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lexington Park, MD

Finding an apartment in Lexington Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Greens at Hilton Run
46860 Hilton Dr, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,214
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1220 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to US Route 235, US Route 4 and Gate 2 of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Units offer laundry, fireplace and microwave. Community includes pool, tennis, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
30 Units Available
St. Mary's Landing
21590 Pacific Dr, Lexington Park, MD
Studio
$1,051
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
635 sqft
Great location close to the Bay. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, extra storage, microwave, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
62 Units Available
Abberly Crest I, II & III
46850 Abberly Crest Lane, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,443
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1224 sqft
Step on the pet-friendly grounds of Abberly Crest Apartments and discover all the luxury that awaits inside our premium apartment community in Lexington Park, MD.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
5 Units Available
Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments
21620 Spyglass Way, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,356
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
854 sqft
Excellent location, near Cedar Cove Community Beach Recreation Area. Luxurious units include laundry, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community features gym, BBQ grills, car wash area and volleyball court.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
46358 COLUMBUS DRIVE
46358 Columbus Drive, Lexington Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1102 sqft
Recently updated 2BR 1.5FB townhome with 1 car garage. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, separate dining room area, rear deck in fully fenced rear yard, balcony off of master bedroom. Immediate availability.
Results within 5 miles of Lexington Park

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
22754 Bayside Way
22754 Bayside Way, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1752 sqft
This pet friendly 3 bedroom 3 bathroom town home has a built in garage and fenced yard. The ground level entry way is hardwood.
Results within 10 miles of Lexington Park

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
22948 SNOW LEOPARD DRIVE
22948 Snow Leopard Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2130 sqft
Move-In Ready. Hot water heater <1yr old. HOA includes pool, community center and playground. Pets on case-by-case basis with additional pet deposit. Application in documents, $45/per applicant over 18yrs old.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
44980 Hamptons Blvd., Unit 418
44980 Hamptons Blvd, St. Mary's County, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
apartment community

1 of 41

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
42437 RIVERWINDS DRIVE
42437 Riverwinds Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3096 sqft
Beautiful waterfront sanctuary ready for immediate occupancy! 5 bdrm/3bath, 2 fireplaces, dual staircase, pier w/boat lift and AMAZING Potomac sunsets! Come home to luxury living! Pets on case by case basis.
City Guide for Lexington Park, MD

Baby Boomer: Lexington Park came to be after the Patuxent Naval Air Station was established there during World War II.

Lexington Park is a southern Maryland city that enjoys easy access to some of the most beautiful beaches, stunning peaks and unique bays in the country. Lexington Park, with a population of 11,626, sits on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, with tons of fishing, crabbing and water sports. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lexington Park, MD

Finding an apartment in Lexington Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

