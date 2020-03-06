3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Price Improvement. Lovely one bedroom condo in Vantage Point West. Senior Living community Age, 55+. Condo is comfortably furnished and has full bath with shower and powder room at foyer entrance Several large closets allow for ample storage. Eat-in kitchen has large window which brings in morning sunshine. Read or just relax on the glass enclosed balcony. Screened windows will allow a breeze to flow across the balcony. A two year lease is preferred but not required. Owner requests no pets and no smokers.