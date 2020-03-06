All apartments in Leisure World
Leisure World, MD
3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD
3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD

3210 North Leisure World Boulevard
Location

3210 North Leisure World Boulevard, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
furnished
Price Improvement. Lovely one bedroom condo in Vantage Point West. Senior Living community Age, 55+. Condo is comfortably furnished and has full bath with shower and powder room at foyer entrance Several large closets allow for ample storage. Eat-in kitchen has large window which brings in morning sunshine. Read or just relax on the glass enclosed balcony. Screened windows will allow a breeze to flow across the balcony. A two year lease is preferred but not required. Owner requests no pets and no smokers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD have any available units?
3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
What amenities does 3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leisure World.
Does 3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3210 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

