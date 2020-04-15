All apartments in Leisure World
Find more places like 15211 ELKRIDGE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leisure World, MD
/
15211 ELKRIDGE WAY
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:57 PM

15211 ELKRIDGE WAY

15211 Elkridge Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leisure World
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

15211 Elkridge Way, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Age 55+ Gated Community with 2 Clubhouses, Golf, Indoor and Outdoor Swimming Pools, Restaurants, Library, Financial Institution, Courtesy Bus transportation, 24-hour security, and MUCH MORE! NO STEPS to access building or apartment!!! Warfield Model apartment has two bedrooms, two full baths, Living Room, Dining Rm, Kitchen, Breakfast Rm, Enclosed Patio with an additional exterior patio area. All windows and sliding glass doors look out to peaceful woods -- watch the deer meander by as you sip your morning coffee in the breakfast room or sit in the enclosed patio or outside and relax in the sun or shade. Lots of fresh paint, freshly cleaned carpeting, just ready for you to move in. NO SMOKERS, NO PETS, NO OUTDOOR GRILLING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15211 ELKRIDGE WAY have any available units?
15211 ELKRIDGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
What amenities does 15211 ELKRIDGE WAY have?
Some of 15211 ELKRIDGE WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15211 ELKRIDGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
15211 ELKRIDGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15211 ELKRIDGE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 15211 ELKRIDGE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leisure World.
Does 15211 ELKRIDGE WAY offer parking?
No, 15211 ELKRIDGE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 15211 ELKRIDGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15211 ELKRIDGE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15211 ELKRIDGE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 15211 ELKRIDGE WAY has a pool.
Does 15211 ELKRIDGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 15211 ELKRIDGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 15211 ELKRIDGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 15211 ELKRIDGE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15211 ELKRIDGE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 15211 ELKRIDGE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Leisure World 1 BedroomsLeisure World 2 Bedrooms
Leisure World Accessible ApartmentsLeisure World Apartments with Parking
Leisure World Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America