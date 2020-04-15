15211 ELKRIDGE WAY

Amenities

Age 55+ Gated Community with 2 Clubhouses, Golf, Indoor and Outdoor Swimming Pools, Restaurants, Library, Financial Institution, Courtesy Bus transportation, 24-hour security, and MUCH MORE! NO STEPS to access building or apartment!!! Warfield Model apartment has two bedrooms, two full baths, Living Room, Dining Rm, Kitchen, Breakfast Rm, Enclosed Patio with an additional exterior patio area. All windows and sliding glass doors look out to peaceful woods -- watch the deer meander by as you sip your morning coffee in the breakfast room or sit in the enclosed patio or outside and relax in the sun or shade. Lots of fresh paint, freshly cleaned carpeting, just ready for you to move in. NO SMOKERS, NO PETS, NO OUTDOOR GRILLING.