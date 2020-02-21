15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets guest parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking guest parking internet access

Lovely sunny and bright one bedroom condo for rent in Leisure World. (Age 55+ Senior Community) Owner has just completed updates. . Neutral carpet and paint throughout. New bathroom vanity. Convenient step in shower in the bathroom. Walk-in closet in the bedroom and entrance foyer has large double door coat closet. Additionally, enjoy the bright and sunny balcony with lovely views of the green space and several screened windows to open and let in a summer breeze. A separate dining room completes the picture. Basic cable and internet are included in the rent as well as water and sewer. Tenant is responsible for the monthly electric bill. Resident and guest parking are readily available in front of the building. Secure building entrance.