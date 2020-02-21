All apartments in Leisure World
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE

15115 Interlachen Dr
Location

15115 Interlachen Dr, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
internet access
Lovely sunny and bright one bedroom condo for rent in Leisure World. (Age 55+ Senior Community) Owner has just completed updates. . Neutral carpet and paint throughout. New bathroom vanity. Convenient step in shower in the bathroom. Walk-in closet in the bedroom and entrance foyer has large double door coat closet. Additionally, enjoy the bright and sunny balcony with lovely views of the green space and several screened windows to open and let in a summer breeze. A separate dining room completes the picture. Basic cable and internet are included in the rent as well as water and sewer. Tenant is responsible for the monthly electric bill. Resident and guest parking are readily available in front of the building. Secure building entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE have any available units?
15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
What amenities does 15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE have?
Some of 15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leisure World.
Does 15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15115 INTERLACHEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
