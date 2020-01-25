All apartments in Leisure World
12 TYNEWICK COURT
12 TYNEWICK COURT

12 Tynewick Ct · No Longer Available
Location

12 Tynewick Ct, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
This elegant, spacious &~newly renovated end unit 4 Br & 3.5Ba townhouse is located in a family-oriented and quiet community. It offers new wood floors throughout, granite countertops, fresh paints, stainless steel appliances & full-size washer and dryer. Rear patio and fenced yard for your privacy. Close to Glenmont Metro Station, easy access to MD-200, Connecticut~ Ave, Georgia Ave, Shopping, Restaurants. The finished & walkout basement offers the 4th bedroom, a full bath, & a custom 64-inch Fireplace. One assigned parking~in front of the house with ample guest parking for your convince!.~This house is a must to see.!GOOD CREDIT ONLY. Pls contact me for the Online application link for your convenience~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

