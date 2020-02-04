2384 Sun Valley Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Condo in Silver Spring! The first floor has a beautiful carpeted living room and a separated dining room! The eat in kitchen has ample counter space, updated appliances, and a nice additional space for a kitchen table! There is also a balcony off of the living room for outdoor entertainment along with a half bath! Upstairs are the bedrooms. The master bedroom has lots of closet space and a convenient master bathroom! There are also two additional spacious bedrooms and a nice full bathroom! The unfinished basement provides a full sized washer and dryer along with a ton of additional storage space!



Pets welcome with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



