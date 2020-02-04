All apartments in Layhill
2384 Sun Valley Cir
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

2384 Sun Valley Cir

2384 Sun Valley Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2384 Sun Valley Circle, Layhill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Condo in Silver Spring! The first floor has a beautiful carpeted living room and a separated dining room! The eat in kitchen has ample counter space, updated appliances, and a nice additional space for a kitchen table! There is also a balcony off of the living room for outdoor entertainment along with a half bath! Upstairs are the bedrooms. The master bedroom has lots of closet space and a convenient master bathroom! There are also two additional spacious bedrooms and a nice full bathroom! The unfinished basement provides a full sized washer and dryer along with a ton of additional storage space!

Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5342247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2384 Sun Valley Cir have any available units?
2384 Sun Valley Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Layhill, MD.
What amenities does 2384 Sun Valley Cir have?
Some of 2384 Sun Valley Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2384 Sun Valley Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2384 Sun Valley Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2384 Sun Valley Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2384 Sun Valley Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2384 Sun Valley Cir offer parking?
No, 2384 Sun Valley Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2384 Sun Valley Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2384 Sun Valley Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2384 Sun Valley Cir have a pool?
No, 2384 Sun Valley Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2384 Sun Valley Cir have accessible units?
No, 2384 Sun Valley Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2384 Sun Valley Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2384 Sun Valley Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2384 Sun Valley Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2384 Sun Valley Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

