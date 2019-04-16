14421 Long Green Drive, Layhill, MD 20906 Wheaton-Glenmont
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Light-filled 3 level townhouse with hardwood floors on main and upper level**Granite countertops in kitchen**Skylights**Back to woods**Finished basement with fireplace and half bathroom**Nice deck and rear yard**Property available 2/15/19**Sorry no pets over 35 lbs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
