Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

14421 LONG GREEN DRIVE

14421 Long Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14421 Long Green Drive, Layhill, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Light-filled 3 level townhouse with hardwood floors on main and upper level**Granite countertops in kitchen**Skylights**Back to woods**Finished basement with fireplace and half bathroom**Nice deck and rear yard**Property available 2/15/19**Sorry no pets over 35 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14421 LONG GREEN DRIVE have any available units?
14421 LONG GREEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Layhill, MD.
What amenities does 14421 LONG GREEN DRIVE have?
Some of 14421 LONG GREEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14421 LONG GREEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14421 LONG GREEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14421 LONG GREEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14421 LONG GREEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Layhill.
Does 14421 LONG GREEN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14421 LONG GREEN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14421 LONG GREEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14421 LONG GREEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14421 LONG GREEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14421 LONG GREEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14421 LONG GREEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14421 LONG GREEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14421 LONG GREEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14421 LONG GREEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14421 LONG GREEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14421 LONG GREEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
