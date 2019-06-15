13905 N Gate Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Large home for rent with breathtaking features. This home features: hardwood flooring on the first floor with formal living and dining room spaces, fully upgraded eat-in-kitchen, sunken family room with bricked, woodburning fireplace and walkout to sunroom with custom features, huge master suite with separate sitting area that can also be used for office, full bath, and lots of closet space, oversized secondary bedrooms with custom shelving, a fully finished basement with lots of additional storage and a full bath, a 2-car garage, and the home is situated on a nicely landscaped lot. Minutes from shopping, MD-200, and the Glenmont Metro Station. A real must see! Won't last long!

The free online application must be submitted prior to scheduling a viewing of the property.



NOTE: A credit, background, and evictions check will be conducted for a small non-refundable fee for qualified applicants.