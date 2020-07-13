Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed elevator on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard guest parking internet access internet cafe

Located on Historic Main Street in Laurel, Maryland, Patuxent Place is an award-winning, mixed-use complex that offers luxury living in our Maryland City apartments, as well as commercial and retail space. Living in our Laurel apartments is a rare and unique opportunity to live and work in a small town, without losing any of the excitement of city living. Patuxent Place is conveniently located less than one mile from Interstate 95 and within walking distance to both the MARC Train and Metro Bus.