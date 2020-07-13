All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like Patuxent Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
Patuxent Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Patuxent Place

531 Main St · (240) 203-7051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

531 Main St, Laurel, MD 20707

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 611A · Avail. Aug 21

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Patuxent Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
Located on Historic Main Street in Laurel, Maryland, Patuxent Place is an award-winning, mixed-use complex that offers luxury living in our Maryland City apartments, as well as commercial and retail space. Living in our Laurel apartments is a rare and unique opportunity to live and work in a small town, without losing any of the excitement of city living. Patuxent Place is conveniently located less than one mile from Interstate 95 and within walking distance to both the MARC Train and Metro Bus.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: Pet Deposit $350 (for dog and or cat). Monthly pet charge $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned parking: included in lease (1 spot per unit).
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Patuxent Place have any available units?
Patuxent Place has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does Patuxent Place have?
Some of Patuxent Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Patuxent Place currently offering any rent specials?
Patuxent Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Patuxent Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Patuxent Place is pet friendly.
Does Patuxent Place offer parking?
Yes, Patuxent Place offers parking.
Does Patuxent Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Patuxent Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Patuxent Place have a pool?
No, Patuxent Place does not have a pool.
Does Patuxent Place have accessible units?
No, Patuxent Place does not have accessible units.
Does Patuxent Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Patuxent Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Patuxent Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir
Laurel, MD 20724
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd
Laurel, MD 20707
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Court Apartments
321 Thomas Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd
Laurel, MD 20724

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Pet Friendly Places
Laurel Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VASuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDChillum, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity