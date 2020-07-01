Arbory Townhouse Condominiums

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Move-in Ready. Price is negotiable. Great location on the Beltway in laurel. New Windows (bay window that open), Carpet, flooring. Freshly Painted and a new HVAC system. New roof and siding. Nice deck and tiled backyard to host friends and family. This lovely community have a clubhouse for events and a community pool. Located near Fort Meade and the NSA. The location is ideal for those that love to travel between Baltimore and D.C. with the following routes to get to each location, I-95, 295, 198, 197, Route 29 and 32 with the addition to the ICC that is a toll road that will get you to Rockville or Gaithersburg without the hassle of I-495. BWI airport is 19 miles away from this home. Super Walmart is less than 4 miles away and IKEA is 7 miles away. Email address is agilkes8@gmail.com, phone # 347-645-8210.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5404717)