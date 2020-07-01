All apartments in Laurel
Arbory Townhouse Condominiums
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM

Arbory Townhouse Condominiums

7607 East Arbory Court · No Longer Available
Location

7607 East Arbory Court, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Move-in Ready. Price is negotiable. Great location on the Beltway in laurel. New Windows (bay window that open), Carpet, flooring. Freshly Painted and a new HVAC system. New roof and siding. Nice deck and tiled backyard to host friends and family. This lovely community have a clubhouse for events and a community pool. Located near Fort Meade and the NSA. The location is ideal for those that love to travel between Baltimore and D.C. with the following routes to get to each location, I-95, 295, 198, 197, Route 29 and 32 with the addition to the ICC that is a toll road that will get you to Rockville or Gaithersburg without the hassle of I-495. BWI airport is 19 miles away from this home. Super Walmart is less than 4 miles away and IKEA is 7 miles away. Email address is agilkes8@gmail.com, phone # 347-645-8210.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5404717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbory Townhouse Condominiums have any available units?
Arbory Townhouse Condominiums doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbory Townhouse Condominiums have?
Some of Arbory Townhouse Condominiums's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbory Townhouse Condominiums currently offering any rent specials?
Arbory Townhouse Condominiums is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbory Townhouse Condominiums pet-friendly?
No, Arbory Townhouse Condominiums is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does Arbory Townhouse Condominiums offer parking?
Yes, Arbory Townhouse Condominiums offers parking.
Does Arbory Townhouse Condominiums have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arbory Townhouse Condominiums offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbory Townhouse Condominiums have a pool?
Yes, Arbory Townhouse Condominiums has a pool.
Does Arbory Townhouse Condominiums have accessible units?
No, Arbory Townhouse Condominiums does not have accessible units.
Does Arbory Townhouse Condominiums have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbory Townhouse Condominiums has units with dishwashers.

