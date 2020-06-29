9304 Player Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities green community parking

Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse Near - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse comes equipped with a fireplace, eat in kitchen, master suite and a bonus room with it's own entrance and walk-in closet. Tucked away in the Patuxent Green Community off of route 197, it is located less than 5 minutes from the Baltimore Washington Parkway and approx. 15 mins from Fort Meade Military Base. Balcony off of the master bedroom and private patio off of the kitchen. Ample parking.



Renting at $1,995 per month with $400 off first month's rent if moved in by December 1.



Realtors and Brokers are welcomed.



No Pets Allowed



