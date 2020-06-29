All apartments in Laurel
9304 Player Drive
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:01 AM

9304 Player Drive

9304 Player Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9304 Player Drive, Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
green community
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
green community
parking
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse Near - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse comes equipped with a fireplace, eat in kitchen, master suite and a bonus room with it's own entrance and walk-in closet. Tucked away in the Patuxent Green Community off of route 197, it is located less than 5 minutes from the Baltimore Washington Parkway and approx. 15 mins from Fort Meade Military Base. Balcony off of the master bedroom and private patio off of the kitchen. Ample parking.

Renting at $1,995 per month with $400 off first month's rent if moved in by December 1.

Realtors and Brokers are welcomed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5170583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9304 Player Drive have any available units?
9304 Player Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 9304 Player Drive have?
Some of 9304 Player Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9304 Player Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9304 Player Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9304 Player Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9304 Player Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 9304 Player Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9304 Player Drive offers parking.
Does 9304 Player Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9304 Player Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9304 Player Drive have a pool?
No, 9304 Player Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9304 Player Drive have accessible units?
No, 9304 Player Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9304 Player Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9304 Player Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
