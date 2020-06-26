All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 820 West St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
820 West St
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:36 PM

820 West St

820 West Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

820 West Street, Laurel, MD 20707
Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom and 1 full and one half bath home in Laurel! Main level features a spacious living room, separate dining room, converted garage sunroom with hardwood floors and an updated half bath with newer vanity. The fully equipped kitchen offers tiled flooring, pantry and all appliances, including gas stove. A rear entry mudroom with additional storage space makes a great space for projects and outdoor clean-up! Second floor includes 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space and a full hallway bath with tiled tub enclosure and updated vanity. This home has wonderful outdoor features to include a covered front porch sitting area, MASSIVE partially fenced backyard with shed available for storage and plenty of driveway parking with additional parking pad!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE4875477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 West St have any available units?
820 West St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 West St have?
Some of 820 West St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 West St currently offering any rent specials?
820 West St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 West St pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 West St is pet friendly.
Does 820 West St offer parking?
Yes, 820 West St offers parking.
Does 820 West St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 West St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 West St have a pool?
No, 820 West St does not have a pool.
Does 820 West St have accessible units?
No, 820 West St does not have accessible units.
Does 820 West St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 West St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir
Laurel, MD 20724
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way
Laurel, MD 20707
Patuxent Place
531 Main St
Laurel, MD 20707
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd
Laurel, MD 20724

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Apartments with Pool
Laurel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VASuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDChillum, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College