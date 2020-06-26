820 West St

Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom and 1 full and one half bath home in Laurel! Main level features a spacious living room, separate dining room, converted garage sunroom with hardwood floors and an updated half bath with newer vanity. The fully equipped kitchen offers tiled flooring, pantry and all appliances, including gas stove. A rear entry mudroom with additional storage space makes a great space for projects and outdoor clean-up! Second floor includes 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space and a full hallway bath with tiled tub enclosure and updated vanity. This home has wonderful outdoor features to include a covered front porch sitting area, MASSIVE partially fenced backyard with shed available for storage and plenty of driveway parking with additional parking pad!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



