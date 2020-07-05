All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 7605 Finglas Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
7605 Finglas Court
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

7605 Finglas Court

7605 Finglas Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7605 Finglas Court, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
7605 Finglas Court Available 11/01/19 Five bedroom Laurel Oasis! - Beautiful 5 bedrooms 4.5 baths single family colonial home with over 5000 sqft including basement. Minutes away from they newly renovated Laurel town center, with easy access to I-95 and 295. Property features two car garage, first floor office/library, two story foyer, large family room with wall windows, open floor plan including renovated kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances. Plush master bedroom with 4 walk-in closets, spacious guest bedrooms with generous closet space. Located at end of cul-de-sac. Community Pool. Carpet will be professional clean before move in. Available immediately! Application fee $45 for applicants 18 and older. Call 240.560.2335 to schedule a tour today! Apply online at www.farmerpm.com under Vacanies.

Directions: From Van Dusen: Right on Killbarron Dr, Right on Rosemore Ln, Left on Finglas Ct, home on Right.

(RLNE1958278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 Finglas Court have any available units?
7605 Finglas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 7605 Finglas Court have?
Some of 7605 Finglas Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 Finglas Court currently offering any rent specials?
7605 Finglas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 Finglas Court pet-friendly?
No, 7605 Finglas Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 7605 Finglas Court offer parking?
Yes, 7605 Finglas Court offers parking.
Does 7605 Finglas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7605 Finglas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 Finglas Court have a pool?
Yes, 7605 Finglas Court has a pool.
Does 7605 Finglas Court have accessible units?
No, 7605 Finglas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 Finglas Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7605 Finglas Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd
Laurel, MD 20707
Cross Creek
810 Kay Ct
Laurel, MD 20707
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way
Laurel, MD 20707
Patuxent Place
531 Main St
Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Court Apartments
321 Thomas Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd
Laurel, MD 20724

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Apartments with Pool
Laurel Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VASuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDChillum, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College