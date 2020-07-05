Amenities
7605 Finglas Court Available 11/01/19 Five bedroom Laurel Oasis! - Beautiful 5 bedrooms 4.5 baths single family colonial home with over 5000 sqft including basement. Minutes away from they newly renovated Laurel town center, with easy access to I-95 and 295. Property features two car garage, first floor office/library, two story foyer, large family room with wall windows, open floor plan including renovated kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances. Plush master bedroom with 4 walk-in closets, spacious guest bedrooms with generous closet space. Located at end of cul-de-sac. Community Pool. Carpet will be professional clean before move in. Available immediately! Application fee $45 for applicants 18 and older. Call 240.560.2335 to schedule a tour today! Apply online at www.farmerpm.com under Vacanies.
Directions: From Van Dusen: Right on Killbarron Dr, Right on Rosemore Ln, Left on Finglas Ct, home on Right.
(RLNE1958278)