Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
309 MAIN STREET
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:09 AM

309 MAIN STREET

309 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

309 Main Street, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
One bedroom, One bath, completely renovated and practically brand new apartments above commercial space. The Outback Flats is located in Laurel, Maryland's Historical District. Centrally located between Washington, DC and Baltimore; with a quick walk from your front door to the MARC Train, which services both cities and a community pool. The convenient location of the Outback Flats allows you to enjoy the best that Laurel has to offer, all within walking or biking distance. Come take a look. You'll be glad you did!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 MAIN STREET have any available units?
309 MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
Is 309 MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
309 MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 309 MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 309 MAIN STREET offer parking?
No, 309 MAIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 309 MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 MAIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 MAIN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 309 MAIN STREET has a pool.
Does 309 MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 309 MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 309 MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
