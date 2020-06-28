309 MAIN STREET

Amenities

recently renovated pool

One bedroom, One bath, completely renovated and practically brand new apartments above commercial space. The Outback Flats is located in Laurel, Maryland's Historical District. Centrally located between Washington, DC and Baltimore; with a quick walk from your front door to the MARC Train, which services both cities and a community pool. The convenient location of the Outback Flats allows you to enjoy the best that Laurel has to offer, all within walking or biking distance. Come take a look. You'll be glad you did!