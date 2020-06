15825 MILLBROOK LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ice maker

GORGEOUS AND READY FOR YOU AND YOUR VALENTINE! THIS HOME HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT APPLIANCES. HUGE DECK OFF THE MAIN LEVEL GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING OR A QUIET MORNING BREAKFAST WITH YOUR LOVE ONE. 2 HUGE MASTER SUITES AND RENOVATED 1 & A HALF BATHS, MAKES THIS HOME ONE OF CROMWELL STATIONS MOST MAGNIFICENT PRIZES. THE FINISHED BASEMENT CAN BE USED AS A 3RD BEDROOM, DEN, OFFICE OR YOU DECIDE. FENCED PATIO UNDER DECK IS GREAT FOR THOSE SUPER SUNNY DAYS! THIS HOME IS CONVENIENTLY SITUATED CLOSE TO BELTWAY, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND MORE. QUALIFYING INCOME 68K.