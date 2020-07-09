All apartments in Laurel
Laurel, MD
15768 Millbrook Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

15768 Millbrook Lane

15768 Millbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15768 Millbrook Lane, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
15768 Millbrook Lane Available 06/01/20 3 Story Townhouse in Cromwell Station - 3 bed 2.5 bath - Coming Soon - Renovations underway -- 3BR, 2.5 BA Town home with 3 finished levels and Eat-In Kitchen. Laminate floors in the Foyer and Kitchen otherwise wall-to-wall carpet thru-out. Walk-Out from the Living Room/Dining Room to a spacious deck overlooking the back yard and neighborhood play yard. Finished lower level Family Room with walk-out to fenced area with brick patio. Great location - easy access to Rt 198, Rt95 and Rt29 & Rt1

(RLNE2515403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15768 Millbrook Lane have any available units?
15768 Millbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
Is 15768 Millbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15768 Millbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15768 Millbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15768 Millbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 15768 Millbrook Lane offer parking?
No, 15768 Millbrook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15768 Millbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15768 Millbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15768 Millbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 15768 Millbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15768 Millbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 15768 Millbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15768 Millbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15768 Millbrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15768 Millbrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15768 Millbrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

