Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

15768 Millbrook Lane Available 06/01/20 3 Story Townhouse in Cromwell Station - 3 bed 2.5 bath - Coming Soon - Renovations underway -- 3BR, 2.5 BA Town home with 3 finished levels and Eat-In Kitchen. Laminate floors in the Foyer and Kitchen otherwise wall-to-wall carpet thru-out. Walk-Out from the Living Room/Dining Room to a spacious deck overlooking the back yard and neighborhood play yard. Finished lower level Family Room with walk-out to fenced area with brick patio. Great location - easy access to Rt 198, Rt95 and Rt29 & Rt1



(RLNE2515403)