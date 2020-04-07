All apartments in Laurel
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

15716 Dorset Rd Apt 301

15716 Dorset Road · No Longer Available
Location

15716 Dorset Road, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 1 Bedroom Condo with Extra Den Space in Laurel!! Features include hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo and a fully equipped kitchen with tiled backsplash and all appliances including dishwasher. The condo has a full hall bath with tiled flooring which leads to 1 large bedroom and a spacious den. Additional storage included in basement storage room, stackable washer/dryer in unit and balcony for entertaining. Two reserved parking spaces are included. Tenant(s) have access to the community pool, community pond and nature trails!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Richard at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.527.7777 or email rtetteh@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5114292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15716 Dorset Rd Apt 301 have any available units?
15716 Dorset Rd Apt 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 15716 Dorset Rd Apt 301 have?
Some of 15716 Dorset Rd Apt 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15716 Dorset Rd Apt 301 currently offering any rent specials?
15716 Dorset Rd Apt 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15716 Dorset Rd Apt 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15716 Dorset Rd Apt 301 is pet friendly.
Does 15716 Dorset Rd Apt 301 offer parking?
Yes, 15716 Dorset Rd Apt 301 offers parking.
Does 15716 Dorset Rd Apt 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15716 Dorset Rd Apt 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15716 Dorset Rd Apt 301 have a pool?
Yes, 15716 Dorset Rd Apt 301 has a pool.
Does 15716 Dorset Rd Apt 301 have accessible units?
No, 15716 Dorset Rd Apt 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 15716 Dorset Rd Apt 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15716 Dorset Rd Apt 301 has units with dishwashers.
