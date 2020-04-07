15716 Dorset Rd Apt 301

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 1 Bedroom Condo with Extra Den Space in Laurel!! Features include hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo and a fully equipped kitchen with tiled backsplash and all appliances including dishwasher. The condo has a full hall bath with tiled flooring which leads to 1 large bedroom and a spacious den. Additional storage included in basement storage room, stackable washer/dryer in unit and balcony for entertaining. Two reserved parking spaces are included. Tenant(s) have access to the community pool, community pond and nature trails!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Richard at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.527.7777 or email rtetteh@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5114292)